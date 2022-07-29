ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Receives Maintains Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ICL. Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $8.95 on Thursday. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.2918 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

