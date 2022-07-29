IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $15.21

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.21, but opened at $14.88. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 501 shares traded.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 170.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 367,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 498,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 177,663 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

