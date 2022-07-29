IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their maintains rating on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

IEX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.45.

Shares of IEX opened at $204.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.26. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.59.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

