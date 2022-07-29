IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $415.00 price target on the stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $580.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $398.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.67 and a 200 day moving average of $449.15. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,250.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

