Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.02. 11,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

