IMAC (NASDAQ:IMACW) Shares Down 14.3%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMACW – Get Rating) fell 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 7,760 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
IMAC Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29.
