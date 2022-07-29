IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.42

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.42, but opened at $16.01. IMAX shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 12,350 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.
IMAX Trading Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $990.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAX (IMAX)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.