Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 825.50 ($9.95) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 726.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 738.72. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 615 ($7.41) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.33.
In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 20,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($176,523.40).
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.
