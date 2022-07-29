Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Inchcape Price Performance

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 825.50 ($9.95) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 726.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 738.72. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 615 ($7.41) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($11.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.33.

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

In other news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten purchased 20,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($176,523.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inchcape Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.08) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($10.96) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, July 4th.

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also

