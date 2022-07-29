Independent Money System Trading Up 24.6% This Week (IMS)

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Independent Money System coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Independent Money System has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Independent Money System has a total market capitalization of $6,331.15 and approximately $2.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Independent Money System is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, which is also used in Litecoin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

