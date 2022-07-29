Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Down 51.4% in July

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $15.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Information Services has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRMTF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

