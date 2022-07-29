Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. Approximately 4,251 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.