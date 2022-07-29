Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

INO stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $476.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

