Insider Buying: 3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD) Insider Purchases A$20,000.00 in Stock

3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD – Get Rating) insider Peter Mitchell bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,888.89).
3D Resources Stock Performance
3D Resources Company Profile
3D Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in projects located in the Proterozoic of the East Kimberley; and the Archaean Cosmo Newbery area in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.
