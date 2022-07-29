Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Acquires $349,901.20 in Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 79,523 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $349,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,090,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,386.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 127,186 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $559,618.40.

On Friday, July 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 113,726 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $507,217.96.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $480,508.81.

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66.

Franklin Resources Stock Up 4.4 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.