Insider Buying: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Jr. Zordani acquired 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,957.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,859. The stock has a market cap of $144.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GALT. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

