Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $51,986.88 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.12 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group
About Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
Featured Stories
