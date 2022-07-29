Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Acquires $51,986.88 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $51,986.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,663,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,840.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.12 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

