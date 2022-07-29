Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $2,375,940.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

