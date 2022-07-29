Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Buys $2,375,940.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
