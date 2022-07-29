Instem (LON:INS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $725.81

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 725.81 ($8.74) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.19). Instem shares last traded at GBX 700 ($8.43), with a volume of 15,718 shares changing hands.

Instem Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 735.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 724.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £158.74 million and a PE ratio of 10,000.00.

Instem Company Profile

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

