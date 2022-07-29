Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$230.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$227.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.29.

Intact Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of IFC traded up C$8.42 on Friday, reaching C$191.52. 260,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$181.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$180.03. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$191.56.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.8100004 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

