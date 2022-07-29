Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $55.00. The company traded as low as $55.19 and last traded at $55.19. Approximately 9,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 480,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IART. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $50,337.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after buying an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,329,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $156,044,000 after purchasing an additional 231,383 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $14,479,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $14,403,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 266.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 234,446 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 170,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $376.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

