Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.97.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

