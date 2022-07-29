Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 762 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.90 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.12. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

