Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires Shares of 12,575 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

