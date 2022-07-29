Inverness Counsel LLC NY Makes New Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

ESS stock opened at $284.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.