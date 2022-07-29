Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 51,105 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,105 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC opened at $159.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

