Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.83

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.83, but opened at $45.03. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 1,265 shares trading hands.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,040,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

