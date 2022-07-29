Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Down 56.6% in July

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 810.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

See Also

