Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 255.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,016,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.87 and its 200 day moving average is $325.06. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

