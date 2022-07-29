Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Armbruster Capital Management Inc.

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $309.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

