Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYF. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $949,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RYF stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95.

