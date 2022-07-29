iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.94 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

