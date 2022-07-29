iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 7.83% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,327,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 229,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

