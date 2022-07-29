iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.8% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $373,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 255,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,598,168. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64.

