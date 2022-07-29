iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 2.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of USRT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,103. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.