iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 171,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $603,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $65.18. 421,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

