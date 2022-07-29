iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Position Boosted by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 598,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,944,746. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.72.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

