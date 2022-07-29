iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 175,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,244 shares.The stock last traded at $30.64 and had previously closed at $30.14.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI France ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 494,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after buying an additional 159,437 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 71,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,484,000.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

