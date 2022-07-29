iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 309.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

