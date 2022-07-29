iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,122.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 9.0% of SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SBB Research Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,085,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.26. 935,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,464,988. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

