iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Decreased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.62. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,938. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

