iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

