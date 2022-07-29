iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IJH stock opened at $247.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.