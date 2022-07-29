iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $66.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

