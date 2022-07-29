iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

