iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $38,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $101.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

