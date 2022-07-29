iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,552,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,334,000.

IJT stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

