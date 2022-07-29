iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Boosted by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,867 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

