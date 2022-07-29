iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 44,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.