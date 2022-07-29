iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 219.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 41,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.37. 31,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

