iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 714,285.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,806,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after buying an additional 62,453 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,695,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.84.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.